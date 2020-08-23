Listen Live Sports

The Latest: New Barcelona signing Pjanic tests positive

August 23, 2020 3:16 pm
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Barcelona’s newly signed midfielder Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Barcelona says the player is feeling well and is self-isolating at home.

The Spanish club says Pjanic will not travel to Barcelona to join the rest of the squad for at least two weeks.

Barcelona signed Pjanic from Italian club Juventus. He was tested for COVID-19 on Saturday.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

