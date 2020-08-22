Listen Live Sports

Thomas, Bonner lead Sun to 85-62 win over Liberty

August 22, 2020 9:16 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 85-62 on Saturday.

Jasmine Thomas added 16 points and Briann January scored 11 for Connecticut (6-8), which has won five of its last seven.

The Liberty (1-12), who have lost seven in a row, never led. The Sun took a 45-38 lead into halftime and outscored New York 21-11 in the third quarter to pull away for good.

Kia Nurse led the Liberty with 17 points. They shot 37% from the field and committed 18 turnovers.

New York announced Saturday that Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, will not need surgery on her injured ankle, although there is no timetable for her return. The point guard suffered a grade 3 sprain of the ankle on July 31 and was originally expected to miss approximately a month.

