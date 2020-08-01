Listen Live Sports

Thousand Words pulls upset to win Shared Belief at Del Mar

August 1, 2020 6:00 pm
 
DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Thousand Words upset 1-5 favorite Honor A. P. by three-quarters of a length in the $100,000 Shared Belief Stakes at Del Mar on Saturday, giving trainer Bob Baffert another candidate for next month’s Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Abel Cedillo, Thousand Words ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.85 and paid $20.40 and $3.40 at 9-1 odds. The colt earned 50 qualifying points for the Derby, which was postponed until Labor Day weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Honor A. P. returned $2.10. Kiss Today Goodbye was third. Cezanne, another of Baffert’s entries, was fourth. There was no show wagering because of the small field.

Uncle Chuck, also trained by Baffert, and Anneau d’Or were withdrawn earlier in the day.

Thousand Words has four wins in seven career starts.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

