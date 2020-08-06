Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF D.J. Stewart to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza and LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed INF Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Nicky Delmonico to alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated OF Delino DeShields from 10-day IL. Optioned OF Greg Allen an OF Daniel Johnson to alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Jordy Mercer to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Bryan Abreu and INF Jack Mayfield to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett, C Meibrys Viloria and 2B Erik Mejia to alternate training site. Activated RHP Brad Keller from 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 1B Matt Thaiss and RHP Jose Rodriguez to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Aaron Whitefield to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 3B Miguel Andújar, 2B Thairo Estrada and RHP Nick Nelson to the alternate training site. Transferred RHP Tommy Kahnle from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian and OF Seth Brown to alternate site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Jose Marmolejos and REP Bryan Shaw to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 1B Brian O’Grady and RHP Ryan Thompson to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned C Jose Trevino and RHP Luke Farrell to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 1B Brian O’Grady and RHP Ryan Thompson to alternate training site. Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from aternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned 2B Santiago Espinal and RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to alternate training site. Designated 2B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Chad Sobotka and LHP Chris Rusin to alternate training site. Activated LHP Will Smith fron 10-day IL. Designated OF Scott Schebler for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Rex Brothers and LHP Justin Steele to alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Josh VanMeter and RHP Tejay Antone to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site. Designated LHP Brooks Raley for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned IF Josh Fentes and RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek and 2B Zach McKinstry to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Josh D. Smith and RHP Bryan Moran to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Ryon Healy and RHP J.P Feyereisen to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and RHP Enyel De Los Santos to alternate training site. Reinstated RHP Reggie McClain from the paternity list.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Guillermo Heredia and 3B Jose Osuna to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez and OF Steven Dugger to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP James Bourque and RHP James Bourque to alternate training site. Designated Emillio Bonifacio for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS —

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived S Garrett Taylor.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Malcolm Pridgeon on reserve/opt-out.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated WR Malcolm Perry and DE Zach Sieler from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DB Javaris Davis. Placed DT Raekwon Davis, DL Benito Jones, S Brandon Jones, G Solomon Kindley, DE Shaq Lawson and WR Kirk Merritt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DT Armon Watts, waived WR Bralon Addison.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Resigned WR Isaiah Zuber.

NEW YORK GIANTS — CB Sam Beal has opted out of 2020 NFL season. Waived LB Dominque Ross.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced that the Brooklyn Nets have been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed F Ralph Cuddemi.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Jeff King.

WORCHESTER RAILERS — Resigned Myles McGurty and Tyler Paulsen.

