Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF D.J. Stewart to alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza and LHP Matt Hall to alternate training site.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed INF Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 5. Optioned OF Nicky Delmonico to alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated OF Delino DeShields from 10-day IL. Optioned OFs Greg Allen and Daniel Johnson to alternate training site. Designated 3B Christian Arroyo for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Jordy Mercer outright to alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Bryan Abreu and INF Jack Mayfield to alternate training site. Placed LHP Kent Emanuel on the restricted list.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett, C Meibrys Viloria and 2B Erick Mejia to alternate training site. Activated RHP Brad Keller from 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 1B Matt Thaiss and RHP Jose Rodriguez to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Aaron Whitefield to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Tropeano from alternate training site. Optioned 3B Miguel Andujar, 2B Thairo Estrada and RHP Nick Nelson to the alternate training site. Transferred RHP Tommy Kahnle from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian and OF Seth Brown to alternate site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF Jose Marmolejos and REP Bryan Shaw to alternate training site.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 1B Brian O’Grady and RHP Ryan Thompson to alternate training site. Placed RHP Yonny Chirinos on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 3. Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from aternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned C Jose Trevino and RHP Luke Farrell to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned 2B Santiago Espinal and RHP Jacob Waguespack to alternate training site. Placed RHP Trent Thornton on the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to alternate training site. Designated 2B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Chad Sobotka and LHP Chris Rusin to alternate training site. Activated LHP Will Smith fron 10-day IL. Designated OF Scott Schebler for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned LHP Rex Brothers and LHP Justin Steele to alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned OF Josh VanMeter and RHP Tejay Antone to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Jose De Leon from alternate training site. Designated LHP Brooks Raley for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned IF Josh Fuentes and RHP Ashton Goudeau to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned LHP Adam Kolarek and 2B Zach McKinstry to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Josh D. Smith and RHP Brian Moran to alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned INF Ryon Healy and RHP J.P Feyereisen to alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned OF Kyle Garlick and RHP Enyel De Los Santos to alternate training site. Reinstated RHP Reggie McClain from the paternity list.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Guillermo Heredia and 3B Jose Osuna to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez and OF Steven Dugger to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP James Bourque to alternate training site. Designated Emillio Bonifacio for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Waived S Garrett Taylor. Signed G Brian Winters.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Malcolm Pridgeon on reserve/opt-out.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DE Maxx Crosby and RB Rod Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated WR Malcolm Perry and DE Zach Sieler from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived DB Javaris Davis. Placed DT Raekwon Davis, DL Benito Jones, S Brandon Jones, G Solomon Kindley, DE Shaq Lawson and WR Kirk Merritt on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated DT Armon Watts, waived WR Bralon Addison.

NEW YORK GIANTS — CB Sam Beal has opted out of 2020 NFL season. Waived LB Dominque Ross.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DE Branden Jackson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated RBs Raymond Calais and Aca’Cedric Ware from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived RB Aca’Cedric Ware and DB M.J. Stewart. Placed T Brad Seaton on the reserve/opt-out list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced that the Brooklyn Nets have been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed F Ralph Cuddemi.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Jeff King.

WORCHESTER RAILERS — Resigned Myles McGurty and Tyler Paulsen.

