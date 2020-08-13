Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Transactions

August 13, 2020 5:01 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX —Recalled LHP Kyle Hart from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site. Claimed INF Christian Arroyo off waivers from Cleveland.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS —

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Keone Kela from the IL. Designated LHP Miguel Del Pozo for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Will Harris from the 10-day-IL. Placed LHP Sam Freeman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Seth Romero. Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 11th.

Advertisement
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Stella Johnson.

        Insight by RSA: Federal technology experts discuss how the remote access boom will accelerate both cybersecurity and the validity of the notion that a remote workforce can accomplish the mission in this exclusive executive briefing.

FOOTBALL

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated T Oli Udoh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB DeMarquis Gates.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Selected the contract of OLB Wyatt Ray from alternate training site.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Marian Studenic to HC Slovan Bratislava.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCHESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Jacob Hayhurst to one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Efrain Morales as a homegrown player effective January 1,2021.

INTER MIAMI — Signed M Blaise Matuidi.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Sending D Luis Binks to Bologna FC in 2021 after a transfer was completed today. Binks will remain with Montreal on loan until Dec. 31.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired W Alex Mutl from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for Nashville’s 2020 and 2021 international picks and $50,000.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

AF Central Command provides airlift support to Beirut after blast