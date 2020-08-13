Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX —Recalled LHP Kyle Hart from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site. Claimed INF Christian Arroyo off waivers from Cleveland.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS —

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Keone Kela from the IL. Designated LHP Miguel Del Pozo for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Will Harris from the 10-day-IL. Placed LHP Sam Freeman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Seth Romero. Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 11th.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Stella Johnson.

FOOTBALL

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated T Oli Udoh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB DeMarquis Gates.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Selected the contract of OLB Wyatt Ray from alternate training site.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Marian Studenic to HC Slovan Bratislava.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCHESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Jacob Hayhurst to one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Efrain Morales as a homegrown player effective January 1,2021.

INTER MIAMI — Signed M Blaise Matuidi.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Sending D Luis Binks to Bologna FC in 2021 after a transfer was completed today. Binks will remain with Montreal on loan until Dec. 31.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired W Alex Mutl from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for Nashville’s 2020 and 2021 international picks and $50,000.

