Thursday’s Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX —Recalled LHP Kyle Hart from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Robert Stock to alternate training site. Claimed INF Christian Arroyo off waivers from Cleveland.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned LHP Eric Lauer to alternate training site. Placed RHP Justin Grimm on 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Angel Perdomo from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Drew Rasmussen from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Ray Black to the 45-day IL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Keone Kela from the IL. Designated LHP Miguel Del Pozo for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Will Harris from the 10-day-IL. Placed LHP Sam Freeman on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Seth Romero. Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 11th.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed G Stella Johnson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated T Oli Udoh from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB DeMarquis Gates.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Selected the contract of OLB Wyatt Ray from alternate training site.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Loaned F Marian Studenic to HC Slovan Bratislava.
WORCHESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Jacob Hayhurst to one-year contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed M Efrain Morales as a homegrown player effective January 1,2021.
INTER MIAMI — Signed M Blaise Matuidi.
MONTREAL IMPACT — Sending D Luis Binks to Bologna FC in 2021 after a transfer was completed today. Binks will remain with Montreal on loan until Dec. 31.
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired W Alex Mutl from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for Nashville’s 2020 and 2021 international picks and $50,000.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.