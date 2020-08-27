Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated INF Jose Iglesias from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Keegan Akin and INF Ramon Urias to alternate training site. OF Dwight Smith Jr. cleared waivers and has been assigned to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned SS Lucius Fox to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Zac Grotz from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Carl Edwards to the 45-day IL. Transferred LHP Taylor Guibeau to the 45-day IL. Recalled 1B Jose Marmolejos from alternate training site.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Acquired OF Brett Phillips from Kansas City for SS Lucius Fox.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Taijuan Walker for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Transferred RHP Trent Thornton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled 2B Andy Young and RHP Joel Payamps from alternate training site. Designated LHP Matt Grace for assignment. Optioned 1B Kevin Cron to alternate training site.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Alex Jackson to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from alternate training site. Placed RHP Walker Buehler on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 23. Added INF Garvin Lux as the 29th man for the second game of today’s doubleheader.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Justin Grimm from IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LHP Andrew Miller on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. Activated RHP Junior Fernandez from the IL. Activated SS Edmundo Sosa from the IL and optioned him to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP David Bednar from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Added OF Luis Basabe as the 29th man for the second game of today’s doubleheader.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Keone Kela on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 24. Placed INF Colin Moran on the 7-day concussion IL, Recalled RHPs Nick Mears, Cody Ponce and INF Will Craig from alternate training site. Claimed OF Anthony Alford off waivers from Toronto.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Craig Reynolds.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Jon Toth. Waived/injured DE Curtis Weaver.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived LS Wesley Farnsworth.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Kevin Wilkins. Waived DT Olive Sagapolu.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Daniel Kilgore. Waived/injured LB Emmanuel Smith.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Tavien Feaster. Waived WR Tony Brown.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed LB Jayrone Elliott. Signed LS Liam McCullough and LB Jay Elliot. Waived WR Anthony Johnson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed C A.Q. Shipley.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived RB Kalen Ballage and DB Picasso Nelson. Signed DE Avery Moss.

NEW YORK JETS — Acquired RB Kalen Ballage from Miami for a 2021 conditional seventh-round pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WRs River Cracraft and Kevin White. Released WR Jaron Brown. Waived/injured DL Jonathan Kongbo.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Will Compton.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

WORCHESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Brent Beaudoin and Neil Robinson.

SOCCER USL

MEMPHIS 901 FC — Acquired M Tommy McCabe on a one-year loan from FC Cincinnati.

College

SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY — Named Emma Carlisle Reske as assistant men’s rowing coach.

THIEL COLLEGE — Named Jenna Petrucci assistant to the director of college athletics.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.