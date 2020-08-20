Listen Live Sports

Thursday's Transactions, Writethru

August 20, 2020
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

Named Tony Reagins as Chief Baseball Development Officer.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Added 1B/3B Triston Cass to the 60-man player pool. Activated LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from 10-day IL. Designated INF Christian Arroyo for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Nicky Delmonico from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dane Dunning to the alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated RHP Buck Farmer from 10-day IL. Designated RHP Carson Fulmer for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed 3B Alex Bregman on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Gabe Speier to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected contract of C Ryan Jeffers. Recalled OF LaMonte Wade and RHP Zach Littell from alternate training site. Placed OF Byron Buxton and C Mitch Garver on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Lewis Thorpe to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHPs Ben Heller and Miguel Yajure from alternate training site. Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar to alternate training site. Placed LHP Zack Britton on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Erik Swanson on 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed SS Elvis Andrus and OF Willie Calhoun on 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle Cody and INF Yadiel Rivera from alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Billy McKinney from alternate training site. Activated RHP Trent Thornton from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Anthony Alford for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Invited non-roster OF Kristian Robinson to spring training.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated RHP Chris Martin from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Wright to alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Robel Garcia to alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated C Elias Diaz from the restricted list. Recalled INF Josh Fuentes from alternate training site. Placed INF/OF Chris Owings on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP James Pazos to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Sborz from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Pedro Baez on 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed SHP Pat Venditte on 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 19. Activated SS Miguel Rojas from 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 2B Mark Mathias from alternate training site. Placed RHP Corey Knebel on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHPs Cole Irvin and JoJo Romero from alternate training site. Activated RHP Reggie McClain from 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated C Yadier Molina from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from alternate training site. Placed C Matt Wieters on 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Tyler Heineman to alternate training site. Recalled C Joey Bart from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived TE Andrew Vollert. Claimed K Kaare Vedvik off waivers from Buffalo Bills.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Rodney Adams. Placed DB Artie Burns on the injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Wes Hills and WR Chris Lacy. Placed DT Jashon Cornell on the injured reserve. Waived FB Luke Sellers.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated LB Sam Eguavoen from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Jaron Brown, S Johnathan Cyprien and OL Hroniss Grasu to one-year contracts. Signed DB Evan Foster to a three-year deal. Placed WR Jalen Hurd on the injured reserve. Waived DeMarkus Acy and LB Jonas Griffith.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Moved DL Jack Crawford to the active roster from the reserve-COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Joel Kocur.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Kamohelo Mokotjo.

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Signed G Jonathon Klinsmann.

TORONTO FC — Signed F Jordan Perruzza.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned D Alamma Kennedy and D Shelina Zadorsky to Tottenham Hotspur Women FC of the FA Women’s Super League. Loaned D Carson Pickett to the Apollon Ladies FC of the Cypriot First Division.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Announced that Vanessa Fyffe women’s soccer associate head coach.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Announced the hiring of Kevin Hackerott as assistant head coach and Keanna Keys as assistant coach.

