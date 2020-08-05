Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Titans coach still waiting for chance to work with Beasley

August 5, 2020 4:04 pm
 
2 min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants to start coaching Vic Beasley Jr.

A week after rookies and other players got started, Tennessee still is waiting for Beasley to report.

And Vrabel said Wednesday he’s not had any communication with Tennessee’s top free agent signee of the offseason even as the coach made clear he can’t wait to see Beasley.

“He’s not here,” Vrabel said. “Everybody else is, and he’s under contract. We expect him to be here. But again, have reached out, have not had much conversation with him. And we still look forward to getting him in here and coaching him when he gets here. I want to coach him and want him to be a part of the football team.”

Advertisement

Beasley led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks in 2016 after being the eighth overall pick by Atlanta out of Clemson in 2015. The Titans signed Beasley to a one-year, $9.5 million contract in March wanting to see what Vrabel could do with a linebacker who has 37 1/2 sacks in his career.

        Insight by Ciena Government Solutions and Comcast Government Services: State Department, CIA and DISA provide insight into why networks need to be adaptable and scalable in this free webinar.

General manager Jon Robinson issued a statement last week that he had been in contact with Beasley, who knew his absence from training camp was unexcused. Robinson also said Beasley told him he would report in the near future.

The Titans put Beasley on the Reserve/Did Not Report list on July 28. Beasley is subject to a $50,000 fine each day he’s absent from training camp.

Tennessee already has had seven days with rookies, quarterbacks and injured players. Vrabel had his first full team meeting Sunday, and the Titans are scheduled for their first team practice Aug. 14.

Once Beasley reports, he’ll have to go through the testing process that requires three negative tests over the course of five days and then a physical.

“That’s where we’re at with that,” Vrabel said.

Notes: The Titans announced later Wednesday that linebacker Jayon Brown passed his physical and will be removed from the physically unable to perform list.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer