Titans’ top pick signed with Wilson removed from COVID list

August 3, 2020 6:41 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have signed their top draft pick Isaiah Wilson and moved the rookie from the Reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster.

The Titans also announced Monday they agreed to terms with veteran guard Zac Kerin, whom they had waived last week.

Wilson started his past two seasons at right tackle for Georgia, and Tennessee made him the No. 29 pick overall. He is expected to compete with veteran Dennis Kelly for the starting right tackle spot left open by Jack Conklin signing with Cleveland as a free agent.

The 6-foot-5 Kerin has played 18 games in the NFL with two starts and has been with Minnesota, Detroit, the Giants, Atlanta, Washington and now the Titans. He also was with the XFL New York Guardians earlier this year. He started three years at Toledo.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

