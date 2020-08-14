Betts ties MLB mark with 6th 3-HR game, Dodgers rout Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit three home runs in a game for the sixth time in his career, matching a major league record, and the Los Angeles Dodgers launched six long balls in all Thursday night during an 11-2 rout of the San Diego Padres.

Betts tied a mark shared by Sammy Sosa and Hall of Famer Johnny Mize. The 2018 AL MVP went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot, where manager Dave Roberts has been reluctant to lock him in.

Corey Seager, AJ Pollock and Austin Barnes also homered for the Dodgers. Seager returned after missing five games because of lower back discomfort. Barnes and Betts went back-to-back.

With a chance to tie the big league mark of four home runs in one game, Betts reached on an infield single in the seventh.

The National League’s top two home run-hitting teams split the four-game series, with the Dodgers outscoring the Padres 17-2 over the last two.

Julio Urías (2-0) gave up consecutive homers to Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer in the first but lasted 6 1/3 innings.

Chris Paddack (2-2) permitted six runs and six hits in three innings.

CUBS 4, BREWERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yu Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his third straight dominant start, and the major league-leading Cubs defeated Milwaukee.

Darvish (3-1) allowed just one hit — Justin Smoak’s solo homer with one out in the seventh inning on his 98th pitch — before Casey Sadler relieved to start the eighth. The 33-year-old right-hander from Japan struck out 11 and threw 104 pitches.

Before Smoak’s drive, Darvish allowed only three baserunners. He walked Ben Gamel in the second and Orlando Arcia in the fifth, and hit Christian Yelich with a low pitch in the first.

Kyle Schwarber homered early as Chicago improved to 13-3 for the first time since 1907. Javier Baez, Ian Happ and David Bote each had an RBI.

Rowan Wick allowed Smoak’s run-scoring double with two outs in the ninth before finishing the four-hitter for his third save.

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant was held out of the starting lineup with a sore left wrist and ring finger.

Brett Anderson (0-2) allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

METS 8, NATIONALS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Tomas Nido had his first two-homer game as a professional, hitting a two-run shot in the fourth inning and a grand slam in the fifth to lead New York over Washington for a split of the four-game series.

Nido is just the fifth catcher in Mets history to hit at least two homers and collect at least six RBIs in a game.

Dominic Smith homered in the second and Pete Alonso had an RBI single in the eighth for the Mets, whose second straight win may have been a costly one. Left fielder Jeff McNeil was carted off after crashing into the wall while robbing Asdrubal Cabrera of a two-run extra-base hit to end the first inning.

Smith, Alonso and Luis Guillorme had two hits each.

McNeil’s catch cost the Nationals against rookie David Peterson (3-1), who allowed an unearned run and didn’t surrender his lone hit until Yan Gomes led off the fifth with a single. Peterson walked two, struck out three and retired 11 of 12 batters before Gomes’ hit.

Jared Hughes, Edwin Diaz and Brad Brach combined to finish the five-hitter.

Juan Soto capped a sensational series by homering in the sixth. He was 7-for-15 with four homers and eight RBIs in the four-game set.

Austin Voth (0-2) took the loss after allowing three runs over four innings.

PIRATES 9, REDS 6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Frazier hit the first of three homers off Anthony DeSclafani, who hasn’t beaten Pittsburgh in his last seven tries, and Pittsburgh returned from a three-day layoff with a flourish against Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh’s three-game series in St. Louis was called off because of the Cardinals’ COVID-19 outbreak.

The Pirates showed no rust against a pitcher they’ve dominated. Frazier connected on DeSclafani’s second pitch, and the rout was on. DeSclafani (1-1) hasn’t beaten the Pirates since June 17, 2018, at PNC Park. Since then, he’s 0-5 in seven starts — all Pirates wins.

The Pirates sent 12 batters to the plate for seven runs in the second inning, their biggest of the season, in winning for only the second time in 12 games.

Trevor Williams (1-3) allowed three runs in five innings.

RAYS 17, RED SOX 8

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe belted two homers and drove in three runs, Mike Zunino hit a three-run shot over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park, and Tampa Bay completed a four-game series sweep over Boston.

The Rays have won six straight and have beaten the Red Sox 12 of the last 14 times the teams met.

Brandon Lowe added a solo homer during a five-run third inning that chased starter Kyle Hart (0-1), who was making his major league debut.

Manuel Margot had his second four-hit game of the series, Willy Adames had three hits and two RBIs, and Yoshi Tsutsugo had two hits and two RBIs for the Rays, who posted season highs in runs and hits (19). Zunino drove in four runs.

Jalen Beeks (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings of relief and Anthony Banda worked three innings for his first career save.

Kevin Plawecki had three RBIs for Boston.

ORIOLES 11, PHILLIES 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pedro Severino and Rio Ruiz homered to back Thomas Eshelman, and Baltimore swept three games from Philadelphia.

The Orioles, who lost 108 games last season, are off to a 10-7 start.

Eshelman (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings to earn his second career win.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-2) gave up four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

J.T. Realmuto hit a pair of two-run homers for the Phillies, who fell to 5-9 under first-year manager Joe Girardi.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

