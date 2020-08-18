Tomlin scheduled to start for Atlanta against Washington

Washington Nationals (8-12, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-10, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Austin Voth (0-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Braves: Josh Tomlin (1-0, 1.59 ERA, .71 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The Braves went 46-30 in division games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The Nationals finished 44-32 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Washington pitchers had an ERA of 4.27 last season while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Atlanta leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Will Smith: (neck), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Howie Kendrick: (hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.