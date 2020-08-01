AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Lewis Sea
|8
|33
|15
|6
|.455
|Alberto Bal
|6
|25
|11
|6
|.440
|J.Jones Det
|8
|26
|11
|6
|.423
|Goodwin LAA
|7
|25
|10
|5
|.400
|Fletcher LAA
|9
|33
|13
|5
|.394
|Crawford Sea
|8
|28
|11
|9
|.393
|Brantley Hou
|8
|28
|11
|7
|.393
|LeMahieu NYY
|6
|26
|10
|4
|.385
|Ramírez Cle
|9
|32
|12
|7
|.375
|Robert ChW
|8
|33
|12
|5
|.364
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Ruiz, Baltimore, 3; J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Schoop, Detroit, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3.
Runs Batted In
Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Judge, New York, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Goodwin, Los Angeles, 8; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Seager, Seattle, 8; Lewis, Seattle, 8; 6 tied at 7.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 14 tied at 1-0.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.