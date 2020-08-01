Listen Live Sports

August 1, 2020 2:15 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Lewis Sea 8 33 15 6 .455
Alberto Bal 6 25 11 6 .440
J.Jones Det 8 26 11 6 .423
Goodwin LAA 7 25 10 5 .400
Fletcher LAA 9 33 13 5 .394
Crawford Sea 8 28 11 9 .393
Brantley Hou 8 28 11 7 .393
LeMahieu NYY 6 26 10 4 .385
Ramírez Cle 9 32 12 7 .375
Robert ChW 8 33 12 5 .364

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Ruiz, Baltimore, 3; J.Jones, Detroit, 3; Kepler, Minnesota, 3; Cabrera, Detroit, 3; Cruz, Minnesota, 3; Schoop, Detroit, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Judge, New York, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Goodwin, Los Angeles, 8; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Seager, Seattle, 8; Lewis, Seattle, 8; 6 tied at 7.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 14 tied at 1-0.

