August 2, 2020
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 9 32 14 8 .438
Alberto Bal 8 35 15 7 .429
Lewis Sea 10 40 17 7 .425
LeMahieu NYY 7 30 12 6 .400
J.Jones Det 9 29 11 6 .379
Fletcher LAA 10 38 14 6 .368
Robert ChW 9 37 13 6 .351
Stanton NYY 8 25 8 5 .320
Ramírez Cle 10 36 12 7 .333
Adames TB 9 27 9 6 .333

Home Runs

T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; 9 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 12; Seager, Seattle, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Lewis, Seattle, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Goodwin, Los Angeles, 8; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; 12 tied at 7.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.

