AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|9
|32
|14
|8
|.438
|Alberto Bal
|8
|35
|15
|7
|.429
|Lewis Sea
|10
|40
|17
|7
|.425
|LeMahieu NYY
|7
|30
|12
|6
|.400
|J.Jones Det
|9
|29
|11
|6
|.379
|Fletcher LAA
|10
|38
|14
|6
|.368
|Robert ChW
|9
|37
|13
|6
|.351
|Stanton NYY
|8
|25
|8
|5
|.320
|Ramírez Cle
|10
|36
|12
|7
|.333
|Adames TB
|9
|27
|9
|6
|.333
Home Runs
T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; 9 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Cruz, Minnesota, 12; Seager, Seattle, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Lewis, Seattle, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; Gallo, Texas, 8; Goodwin, Los Angeles, 8; Vázquez, Boston, 8; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; 12 tied at 7.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; G.Cole, New York, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.
