AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|9
|32
|14
|8
|.438
|Alberto Bal
|8
|35
|15
|7
|.429
|LeMahieu NYY
|7
|30
|12
|6
|.400
|Pillar Bos
|8
|31
|12
|6
|.387
|Lewis Sea
|11
|44
|17
|7
|.386
|J.Jones Det
|9
|29
|11
|6
|.379
|Fletcher LAA
|10
|38
|14
|6
|.368
|L.García ChW
|9
|33
|12
|5
|.364
|Cruz Min
|10
|39
|14
|9
|.359
|Moncada ChW
|9
|37
|13
|6
|.351
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 6; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; 13 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 14; Cruz, Minnesota, 14; Seager, Seattle, 11; Urshela, New York, 9; Vázquez, Boston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Laureano, Oakland, 9; Lewis, Seattle, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; 5 tied at 8.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.