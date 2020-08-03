Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

August 3, 2020 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 9 32 14 8 .438
Alberto Bal 8 35 15 7 .429
LeMahieu NYY 7 30 12 6 .400
Pillar Bos 8 31 12 6 .387
Lewis Sea 11 44 17 7 .386
J.Jones Det 9 29 11 6 .379
Fletcher LAA 10 38 14 6 .368
L.García ChW 9 33 12 5 .364
Cruz Min 10 39 14 9 .359
Moncada ChW 9 37 13 6 .351

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 6; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; 13 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 14; Cruz, Minnesota, 14; Seager, Seattle, 11; Urshela, New York, 9; Vázquez, Boston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Laureano, Oakland, 9; Lewis, Seattle, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guardsmen carries dog from home destroyed by tornado