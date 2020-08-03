AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 9 32 14 8 .438 Alberto Bal 8 35 15 7 .429 LeMahieu NYY 7 30 12 6 .400 Pillar Bos 8 31 12 6 .387 Lewis Sea 11 44 17 7 .386 J.Jones Det 9 29 11 6 .379 Fletcher LAA 10 38 14 6 .368 L.García ChW 9 33 12 5 .364 Cruz Min 10 39 14 9 .359 Moncada ChW 9 37 13 6 .351

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 6; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; 13 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 14; Cruz, Minnesota, 14; Seager, Seattle, 11; Urshela, New York, 9; Vázquez, Boston, 9; Bogaerts, Boston, 9; Laureano, Oakland, 9; Lewis, Seattle, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 2-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.

