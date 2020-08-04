AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 9 32 14 8 .438 LeMahieu NYY 8 34 14 7 .412 Cruz Min 11 43 17 10 .395 Pillar Bos 9 33 13 6 .394 Correa Hou 10 36 14 4 .389 Alberto Bal 9 39 15 7 .385 J.Jones Det 9 29 11 6 .379 Lewis Sea 12 48 18 8 .375 Robert ChW 11 44 16 8 .364 Fletcher LAA 11 42 15 7 .357

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 6; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; 16 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Judge, New York, 14; Seager, Seattle, 11; Springer, Houston, 10; 8 tied at 9.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.

