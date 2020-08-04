AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|9
|32
|14
|8
|.438
|LeMahieu NYY
|8
|34
|14
|7
|.412
|Cruz Min
|11
|43
|17
|10
|.395
|Pillar Bos
|9
|33
|13
|6
|.394
|Correa Hou
|10
|36
|14
|4
|.389
|Alberto Bal
|9
|39
|15
|7
|.385
|J.Jones Det
|9
|29
|11
|6
|.379
|Lewis Sea
|12
|48
|18
|8
|.375
|Robert ChW
|11
|44
|16
|8
|.364
|Fletcher LAA
|11
|42
|15
|7
|.357
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 6; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; 16 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Judge, New York, 14; Seager, Seattle, 11; Springer, Houston, 10; 8 tied at 9.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.
