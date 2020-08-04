Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

August 4, 2020 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 9 32 14 8 .438
LeMahieu NYY 8 34 14 7 .412
Cruz Min 11 43 17 10 .395
Pillar Bos 9 33 13 6 .394
Correa Hou 10 36 14 4 .389
Alberto Bal 9 39 15 7 .385
J.Jones Det 9 29 11 6 .379
Lewis Sea 12 48 18 8 .375
Robert ChW 11 44 16 8 .364
Fletcher LAA 11 42 15 7 .357

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 6; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; 16 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Judge, New York, 14; Seager, Seattle, 11; Springer, Houston, 10; 8 tied at 9.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 10 tied at 1-0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First African American will lead military service as highest ranking officer