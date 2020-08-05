NATIONAL LEAGUE
Home Runs
Castellanos, Cincinnati, 6; C.Moran, Pittsburgh, 5; Story, Colorado, 4; Myers, San Diego, 4; Grisham, San Diego, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 12 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Solano, San Francisco, 13; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 13; Swanson, Atlanta, 13; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Myers, San Diego, 10; J.Báez, Chicago, 9; 4 tied at 8.
Pitching
S.Gray, Cincinnati, 3-0; Stripling, Los Angeles, 3-0; 9 tied at 2-0.
