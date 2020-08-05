NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Solano SF 11 39 17 6 .436 Canó NYM 11 34 14 4 .412 Blackmon Col 11 45 17 8 .378 Castellanos Cin 12 41 15 10 .366 Seager LAD 12 49 17 10 .347 McNeil NYM 10 35 12 3 .343 Castro Was 9 33 11 4 .333 Pollock LAD 11 37 12 5 .324 K.Marte Ari 12 47 15 6 .319 C.Walker Ari 11 41 13 7 .317

Home Runs

Castellanos, Cincinnati, 6; C.Moran, Pittsburgh, 5; Story, Colorado, 4; Myers, San Diego, 4; Grisham, San Diego, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 12 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Solano, San Francisco, 13; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 13; Swanson, Atlanta, 13; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Myers, San Diego, 10; J.Báez, Chicago, 9; 4 tied at 8.

Pitching

S.Gray, Cincinnati, 3-0; Stripling, Los Angeles, 3-0; 9 tied at 2-0.

