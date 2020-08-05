Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

August 5, 2020 3:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Solano SF 11 39 17 6 .436
Canó NYM 11 34 14 4 .412
Blackmon Col 11 45 17 8 .378
Castellanos Cin 12 41 15 10 .366
Seager LAD 12 49 17 10 .347
McNeil NYM 10 35 12 3 .343
Castro Was 9 33 11 4 .333
Pollock LAD 11 37 12 5 .324
K.Marte Ari 12 47 15 6 .319
C.Walker Ari 11 41 13 7 .317

Home Runs

Castellanos, Cincinnati, 6; C.Moran, Pittsburgh, 5; Story, Colorado, 4; Myers, San Diego, 4; Grisham, San Diego, 4; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 4; 12 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Solano, San Francisco, 13; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 13; Swanson, Atlanta, 13; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Blackmon, Colorado, 12; Myers, San Diego, 10; J.Báez, Chicago, 9; 4 tied at 8.

Pitching

S.Gray, Cincinnati, 3-0; Stripling, Los Angeles, 3-0; 9 tied at 2-0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 2020 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|11 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
8|11 2020 International Explosives Safety...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Department turns 71 years old