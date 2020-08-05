AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|9
|32
|14
|8
|.438
|LeMahieu NYY
|10
|41
|17
|8
|.415
|Correa Hou
|11
|40
|16
|5
|.400
|Cruz Min
|12
|46
|18
|10
|.391
|J.Jones Det
|9
|29
|11
|6
|.379
|Lewis Sea
|12
|48
|18
|8
|.375
|Fletcher LAA
|11
|42
|15
|7
|.357
|Robert ChW
|12
|48
|17
|8
|.354
|Pillar Bos
|10
|38
|13
|6
|.342
|Urshela NYY
|10
|33
|11
|7
|.333
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 7; Voit, New York, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; 19 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Springer, Houston, 12; Seager, Seattle, 11; Urshela, New York, 10; Vázquez, Boston, 10; Kepler, Minnesota, 10; Laureano, Oakland, 10; 6 tied at 9.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; Ottavino, New York, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 3 tied at 2-1.
