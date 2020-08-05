Listen Live Sports

August 5, 2020
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 9 32 14 8 .438
LeMahieu NYY 10 41 17 8 .415
Correa Hou 11 40 16 5 .400
Cruz Min 12 46 18 10 .391
J.Jones Det 9 29 11 6 .379
Lewis Sea 12 48 18 8 .375
Fletcher LAA 11 42 15 7 .357
Robert ChW 12 48 17 8 .354
Pillar Bos 10 38 13 6 .342
Urshela NYY 10 33 11 7 .333

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 7; Voit, New York, 4; T.Hernández, Toronto, 4; Vázquez, Boston, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; 19 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Springer, Houston, 12; Seager, Seattle, 11; Urshela, New York, 10; Vázquez, Boston, 10; Kepler, Minnesota, 10; Laureano, Oakland, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; Ottavino, New York, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 3 tied at 2-1.

