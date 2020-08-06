Listen Live Sports

August 6, 2020
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 11 42 18 8 .429
Brantley Hou 10 36 14 8 .389
Correa Hou 12 44 17 5 .386
Lewis Sea 13 52 20 9 .385
J.Jones Det 9 29 11 6 .379
Cruz Min 13 51 19 10 .373
Robert ChW 12 48 17 8 .354
Pillar Bos 10 38 13 6 .342
Alberto Bal 12 51 17 8 .333
Fletcher LAA 13 51 17 8 .333

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 7; 10 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Seager, Seattle, 14; Springer, Houston, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; 7 tied at 10.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; Ottavino, New York, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 6 tied at 2-1.

