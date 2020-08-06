AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|11
|42
|18
|8
|.429
|Brantley Hou
|10
|36
|14
|8
|.389
|Correa Hou
|12
|44
|17
|5
|.386
|Lewis Sea
|13
|52
|20
|9
|.385
|J.Jones Det
|9
|29
|11
|6
|.379
|Cruz Min
|13
|51
|19
|10
|.373
|Robert ChW
|12
|48
|17
|8
|.354
|Pillar Bos
|10
|38
|13
|6
|.342
|Alberto Bal
|12
|51
|17
|8
|.333
|Fletcher LAA
|13
|51
|17
|8
|.333
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 7; 10 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Seager, Seattle, 14; Springer, Houston, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; 7 tied at 10.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 2-0; Bielak, Houston, 2-0; B.Smith, Oakland, 2-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 2-0; Ottavino, New York, 2-0; Buchter, Los Angeles, 2-0; 6 tied at 2-1.
