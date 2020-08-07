AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|12
|45
|19
|8
|.422
|Lewis Sea
|14
|56
|21
|10
|.375
|Correa Hou
|13
|48
|18
|5
|.375
|Cruz Min
|14
|52
|19
|10
|.365
|J.Jones Det
|10
|33
|12
|8
|.364
|Pillar Bos
|10
|38
|13
|6
|.342
|Brantley Hou
|11
|41
|14
|8
|.341
|Alberto Bal
|13
|56
|19
|10
|.339
|Bogaerts Bos
|13
|42
|14
|8
|.333
|Robert ChW
|14
|55
|18
|9
|.327
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; 9 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Seager, Seattle, 14; Springer, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Núñez, Baltimore, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; 9 tied at 10.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; 9 tied at 2-0.
