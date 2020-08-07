AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 12 45 19 8 .422 Lewis Sea 14 56 21 10 .375 Correa Hou 13 48 18 5 .375 Cruz Min 14 52 19 10 .365 J.Jones Det 10 33 12 8 .364 Pillar Bos 10 38 13 6 .342 Brantley Hou 11 41 14 8 .341 Alberto Bal 13 56 19 10 .339 Bogaerts Bos 13 42 14 8 .333 Robert ChW 14 55 18 9 .327

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; 9 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 15; Seager, Seattle, 14; Springer, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Núñez, Baltimore, 11; Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; 9 tied at 10.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; 9 tied at 2-0.

