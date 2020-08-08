AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 14 54 21 9 .389 Correa Hou 14 51 19 5 .373 Lewis Sea 15 59 21 10 .356 Cruz Min 15 57 20 11 .351 J.Jones Det 11 38 13 9 .342 Kiner-Falefa Tex 11 38 13 6 .342 Bogaerts Bos 14 44 15 9 .341 Urshela NYY 14 44 15 10 .341 Alberto Bal 14 60 20 11 .333 Fletcher LAA 15 58 19 9 .328

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; 13 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Seager, Seattle, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Springer, Houston, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12; 7 tied at 11.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.

