AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|14
|54
|21
|9
|.389
|Correa Hou
|14
|51
|19
|5
|.373
|Lewis Sea
|15
|59
|21
|10
|.356
|Cruz Min
|15
|57
|20
|11
|.351
|J.Jones Det
|11
|38
|13
|9
|.342
|Kiner-Falefa Tex
|11
|38
|13
|6
|.342
|Bogaerts Bos
|14
|44
|15
|9
|.341
|Urshela NYY
|14
|44
|15
|10
|.341
|Alberto Bal
|14
|60
|20
|11
|.333
|Fletcher LAA
|15
|58
|19
|9
|.328
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; 13 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Seager, Seattle, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Springer, Houston, 12; Santander, Baltimore, 12; 7 tied at 11.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; 10 tied at 2-0.
