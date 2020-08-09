Listen Live Sports

August 9, 2020 4:21 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 15 58 23 10 .397
Cruz Min 16 61 22 11 .361
Lewis Sea 16 62 22 11 .355
Alberto Bal 14 63 22 12 .349
Correa Hou 15 55 19 5 .345
J.Jones Det 12 39 13 9 .333
Kiner-Falefa Tex 12 42 14 6 .333
Robert ChW 16 63 19 9 .302
Bogaerts Bos 15 47 15 10 .319
S.Perez KC 17 69 22 7 .319

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 8; Moreland, Boston, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; 14 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Santander, Baltimore, 14; Seager, Seattle, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Moreland, Boston, 12; Springer, Houston, 12; Kepler, Minnesota, 12; 7 tied at 11.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; 12 tied at 2-0.

