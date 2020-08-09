AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|15
|58
|23
|10
|.397
|Cruz Min
|16
|61
|22
|11
|.361
|Lewis Sea
|16
|62
|22
|11
|.355
|Alberto Bal
|14
|63
|22
|12
|.349
|Correa Hou
|15
|55
|19
|5
|.345
|J.Jones Det
|12
|39
|13
|9
|.333
|Kiner-Falefa Tex
|12
|42
|14
|6
|.333
|Robert ChW
|16
|63
|19
|9
|.302
|Bogaerts Bos
|15
|47
|15
|10
|.319
|S.Perez KC
|17
|69
|22
|7
|.319
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 8; Moreland, Boston, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; 14 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Santander, Baltimore, 14; Seager, Seattle, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Moreland, Boston, 12; Springer, Houston, 12; Kepler, Minnesota, 12; 7 tied at 11.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; 12 tied at 2-0.
