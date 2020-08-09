AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 15 58 23 10 .397 Cruz Min 16 61 22 11 .361 Lewis Sea 16 62 22 11 .355 Alberto Bal 14 63 22 12 .349 Correa Hou 15 55 19 5 .345 J.Jones Det 12 39 13 9 .333 Kiner-Falefa Tex 12 42 14 6 .333 Robert ChW 16 63 19 9 .302 Bogaerts Bos 15 47 15 10 .319 S.Perez KC 17 69 22 7 .319

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 8; Moreland, Boston, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; 14 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Santander, Baltimore, 14; Seager, Seattle, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Moreland, Boston, 12; Springer, Houston, 12; Kepler, Minnesota, 12; 7 tied at 11.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; 12 tied at 2-0.

