August 10, 2020 8:20 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 15 58 23 10 .397
Lewis Sea 17 67 25 13 .373
Alberto Bal 14 63 22 12 .349
Correa Hou 16 58 20 5 .345
Cruz Min 17 64 22 12 .344
J.Jones Det 13 42 14 10 .333
Trout LAA 13 54 18 12 .333
S.Perez KC 17 69 22 7 .319
Severino Bal 13 38 12 3 .316
Fletcher LAA 17 67 21 10 .313

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; J.Jones, Detroit, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; 16 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 19; Seager, Seattle, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Santander, Baltimore, 14; Chapman, Oakland, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Lewis, Seattle, 13.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.

