AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|15
|58
|23
|10
|.397
|Lewis Sea
|17
|67
|25
|13
|.373
|Alberto Bal
|14
|63
|22
|12
|.349
|Correa Hou
|16
|58
|20
|5
|.345
|Cruz Min
|17
|64
|22
|12
|.344
|J.Jones Det
|13
|42
|14
|10
|.333
|Trout LAA
|13
|54
|18
|12
|.333
|S.Perez KC
|17
|69
|22
|7
|.319
|Severino Bal
|13
|38
|12
|3
|.316
|Fletcher LAA
|17
|67
|21
|10
|.313
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; J.Jones, Detroit, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5; 16 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 19; Seager, Seattle, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Santander, Baltimore, 14; Chapman, Oakland, 14; Urshela, New York, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Olson, Oakland, 13; Lewis, Seattle, 13.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.
