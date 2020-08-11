AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|16
|60
|24
|12
|.400
|Lewis Sea
|17
|67
|25
|13
|.373
|Alberto Bal
|15
|69
|24
|14
|.348
|Correa Hou
|16
|58
|20
|5
|.345
|Cruz Min
|18
|67
|22
|13
|.328
|Trout LAA
|13
|54
|18
|12
|.333
|Fletcher LAA
|17
|67
|21
|10
|.313
|J.Jones Det
|14
|45
|14
|10
|.311
|S.Perez KC
|18
|74
|23
|8
|.311
|Frazier Tex
|15
|52
|16
|6
|.308
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; J.Jones, Detroit, 5; Voit, New York, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 20; Seager, Seattle, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Chapman, Oakland, 14; 5 tied at 13.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.
