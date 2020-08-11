AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 16 60 24 12 .400 Lewis Sea 17 67 25 13 .373 Alberto Bal 15 69 24 14 .348 Correa Hou 16 58 20 5 .345 Cruz Min 18 67 22 13 .328 Trout LAA 13 54 18 12 .333 Fletcher LAA 17 67 21 10 .313 J.Jones Det 14 45 14 10 .311 S.Perez KC 18 74 23 8 .311 Frazier Tex 15 52 16 6 .308

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; J.Jones, Detroit, 5; Voit, New York, 5; Olson, Oakland, 5; Núñez, Baltimore, 5; Kepler, Minnesota, 5; Soler, Kansas City, 5.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 20; Seager, Seattle, 18; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; Santander, Baltimore, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Chapman, Oakland, 14; 5 tied at 13.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; 12 tied at 2-0.

