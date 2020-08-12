Listen Live Sports

August 12, 2020 2:20 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 17 65 28 14 .431
Bichette Tor 12 54 19 9 .352
Alberto Bal 15 69 24 14 .348
Lewis Sea 19 74 25 13 .338
Correa Hou 18 66 22 6 .333
S.Perez KC 19 79 26 10 .329
Cruz Min 19 70 23 13 .329
Trout LAA 15 61 20 13 .328
Pillar Bos 14 52 17 7 .327
Kiner-Falefa Tex 15 53 17 9 .321

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Moreland, Boston, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Rosario, Minnesota, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; 8 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 20; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Seager, Seattle, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Santander, Baltimore, 16; Chapman, Oakland, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; Lewis, Seattle, 14; 6 tied at 13.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.

