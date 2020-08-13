Listen Live Sports

National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
Top Ten

August 13, 2020 1:15 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 17 65 28 14 .431
Iglesias Bal 14 47 18 3 .383
Bichette Tor 12 54 19 9 .352
Alberto Bal 17 77 27 16 .351
Lewis Sea 19 74 25 13 .338
Severino Bal 15 48 16 5 .333
Correa Hou 18 66 22 6 .333
S.Perez KC 19 79 26 10 .329
Cruz Min 19 70 23 13 .329
Trout LAA 15 61 20 13 .328

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Moreland, Boston, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Rosario, Minnesota, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; 10 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Seager, Seattle, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 16; Chapman, Oakland, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.

