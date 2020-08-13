AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|17
|65
|28
|14
|.431
|Iglesias Bal
|14
|47
|18
|3
|.383
|Bichette Tor
|12
|54
|19
|9
|.352
|Alberto Bal
|17
|77
|27
|16
|.351
|Lewis Sea
|19
|74
|25
|13
|.338
|Severino Bal
|15
|48
|16
|5
|.333
|Correa Hou
|18
|66
|22
|6
|.333
|S.Perez KC
|19
|79
|26
|10
|.329
|Cruz Min
|19
|70
|23
|13
|.329
|Trout LAA
|15
|61
|20
|13
|.328
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Moreland, Boston, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Rosario, Minnesota, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; 10 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Seager, Seattle, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 16; Chapman, Oakland, 15; 3 tied at 14.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; G.Cole, New York, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.
