AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|18
|70
|30
|15
|.429
|Bichette Tor
|13
|59
|21
|11
|.356
|Alberto Bal
|19
|83
|28
|16
|.337
|Lewis Sea
|20
|75
|25
|13
|.333
|S.Perez KC
|19
|79
|26
|10
|.329
|Cruz Min
|19
|70
|23
|13
|.329
|Correa Hou
|19
|68
|22
|7
|.324
|Pillar Bos
|16
|59
|19
|9
|.322
|Lowe TB
|20
|72
|23
|17
|.319
|Núñez Bal
|18
|67
|21
|16
|.313
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Rosario, Minnesota, 6; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; 12 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Renfroe, Tampa Bay, 15; Chapman, Oakland, 15; 5 tied at 14.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.
