AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 18 70 30 15 .429 Bichette Tor 13 59 21 11 .356 Alberto Bal 19 83 28 16 .337 Lewis Sea 20 75 25 13 .333 S.Perez KC 19 79 26 10 .329 Cruz Min 19 70 23 13 .329 Correa Hou 19 68 22 7 .324 Pillar Bos 16 59 19 9 .322 Lowe TB 20 72 23 17 .319 Núñez Bal 18 67 21 16 .313

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; Moreland, Boston, 6; Olson, Oakland, 6; Rosario, Minnesota, 6; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Chapman, Oakland, 6; 12 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Cruz, Minnesota, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Renfroe, Tampa Bay, 15; Chapman, Oakland, 15; 5 tied at 14.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 11 tied at 2-0.

