AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|19
|73
|30
|15
|.411
|Bichette Tor
|13
|61
|22
|11
|.361
|Alberto Bal
|20
|87
|30
|17
|.345
|Cruz Min
|21
|76
|26
|16
|.342
|Lowe TB
|20
|74
|24
|17
|.324
|Lewis Sea
|21
|79
|25
|13
|.316
|S.Perez KC
|21
|86
|27
|10
|.314
|J.Jones Det
|17
|51
|16
|11
|.314
|Pillar Bos
|17
|64
|20
|9
|.313
|Solak Tex
|18
|64
|20
|8
|.313
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Olson, Oakland, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; 7 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Olson, Oakland, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.