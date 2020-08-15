Listen Live Sports

August 15, 2020 3:43 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411
Bichette Tor 13 61 22 11 .361
Alberto Bal 20 87 30 17 .345
Cruz Min 21 76 26 16 .342
Lowe TB 20 74 24 17 .324
Lewis Sea 21 79 25 13 .316
S.Perez KC 21 86 27 10 .314
J.Jones Det 17 51 16 11 .314
Pillar Bos 17 64 20 9 .313
Solak Tex 18 64 20 8 .313

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Olson, Oakland, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; 7 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Olson, Oakland, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.

