AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411 Bichette Tor 13 61 22 11 .361 Alberto Bal 20 87 30 17 .345 Cruz Min 21 76 26 16 .342 Lowe TB 20 74 24 17 .324 Lewis Sea 21 79 25 13 .316 S.Perez KC 21 86 27 10 .314 J.Jones Det 17 51 16 11 .314 Pillar Bos 17 64 20 9 .313 Solak Tex 18 64 20 8 .313

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Olson, Oakland, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; 7 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Santander, Baltimore, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Olson, Oakland, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Merrifield, Kansas City, 16.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.