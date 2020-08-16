AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411 Bichette Tor 14 61 22 11 .361 Cruz Min 22 79 27 16 .342 Lowe TB 22 80 27 19 .338 Severino Bal 18 60 20 6 .333 Alberto Bal 21 92 30 17 .326 Lewis Sea 22 83 27 13 .325 Grichuk Tor 14 50 16 7 .320 T.Frazier Tex 19 63 20 10 .317 F.Reyes Cle 21 76 24 10 .316

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 9; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Olson, Oakland, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; 7 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Santander, Baltimore, 22; Cruz, Minnesota, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Severino, Baltimore, 18; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; 2 tied at 17.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 3-2.

