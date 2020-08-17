Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

August 17, 2020 7:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411
Bichette Tor 14 61 22 11 .361
Cruz Min 23 82 29 18 .354
Lowe TB 22 80 27 19 .338
Severino Bal 19 64 21 6 .328
Grichuk Tor 15 55 18 8 .327
Lewis Sea 22 83 27 13 .325
F.Reyes Cle 21 76 24 10 .316
Alberto Bal 22 96 30 17 .313
Fletcher LAA 22 90 27 13 .300

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Olson, Oakland, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Voit, New York, 7; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; 7 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Santander, Baltimore, 22; Judge, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 20; Severino, Baltimore, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; 3 tied at 17.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Black Hawks take off, land at mobilization station