AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411 Bichette Tor 14 61 22 11 .361 Cruz Min 23 82 29 18 .354 Lowe TB 22 80 27 19 .338 Severino Bal 19 64 21 6 .328 Grichuk Tor 15 55 18 8 .327 Lewis Sea 22 83 27 13 .325 F.Reyes Cle 21 76 24 10 .316 Alberto Bal 22 96 30 17 .313 Fletcher LAA 22 90 27 13 .300

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Olson, Oakland, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Voit, New York, 7; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; 7 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Santander, Baltimore, 22; Judge, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 20; Severino, Baltimore, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; 3 tied at 17.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1.

