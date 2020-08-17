AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|19
|73
|30
|15
|.411
|Bichette Tor
|14
|61
|22
|11
|.361
|Cruz Min
|23
|82
|29
|18
|.354
|Lowe TB
|22
|80
|27
|19
|.338
|Severino Bal
|19
|64
|21
|6
|.328
|Grichuk Tor
|15
|55
|18
|8
|.327
|Lewis Sea
|22
|83
|27
|13
|.325
|F.Reyes Cle
|21
|76
|24
|10
|.316
|Alberto Bal
|22
|96
|30
|17
|.313
|Fletcher LAA
|22
|90
|27
|13
|.300
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Olson, Oakland, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Voit, New York, 7; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; 7 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Santander, Baltimore, 22; Judge, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 20; Severino, Baltimore, 19; Seager, Seattle, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; 3 tied at 17.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1.
