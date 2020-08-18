AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411 Bichette Tor 14 61 22 11 .361 Cruz Min 23 82 29 18 .354 Lewis Sea 23 87 30 15 .345 Lowe TB 22 80 27 19 .338 Severino Bal 19 64 21 6 .328 Grichuk Tor 15 55 18 8 .327 F.Reyes Cle 21 76 24 10 .316 Alberto Bal 22 96 30 17 .313 Seager Sea 24 84 26 13 .310

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Olson, Oakland, 8; Voit, New York, 7; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 7; Santander, Baltimore, 7; 7 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Santander, Baltimore, 22; Seager, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 20; Severino, Baltimore, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 18; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18; 4 tied at 17.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3-1; Cease, Chicago, 3-1.

