August 19, 2020 4:13 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411
Bichette Tor 14 61 22 11 .361
Lewis Sea 24 90 31 16 .344
Grichuk Tor 17 64 22 12 .344
Severino Bal 20 68 23 6 .338
Lowe TB 24 86 29 21 .337
Cruz Min 25 89 30 18 .337
Alberto Bal 24 102 33 18 .324
Correa Hou 24 84 27 9 .321
S.Perez KC 22 88 27 10 .307

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Voit, New York, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Olson, Oakland, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7.

Runs Batted In

Santander, Baltimore, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Seager, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Severino, Baltimore, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Voit, New York, 18; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

