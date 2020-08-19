AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411 Bichette Tor 14 61 22 11 .361 Lewis Sea 24 90 31 16 .344 Grichuk Tor 17 64 22 12 .344 Severino Bal 20 68 23 6 .338 Lowe TB 24 86 29 21 .337 Cruz Min 25 89 30 18 .337 Alberto Bal 24 102 33 18 .324 Correa Hou 24 84 27 9 .321 S.Perez KC 22 88 27 10 .307

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Voit, New York, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Olson, Oakland, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7.

Runs Batted In

Santander, Baltimore, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Seager, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Severino, Baltimore, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Voit, New York, 18; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18.

Pitching

G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.