AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|19
|73
|30
|15
|.411
|Bichette Tor
|14
|61
|22
|11
|.361
|Lewis Sea
|24
|90
|31
|16
|.344
|Grichuk Tor
|17
|64
|22
|12
|.344
|Severino Bal
|20
|68
|23
|6
|.338
|Lowe TB
|24
|86
|29
|21
|.337
|Cruz Min
|25
|89
|30
|18
|.337
|Alberto Bal
|24
|102
|33
|18
|.324
|Correa Hou
|24
|84
|27
|9
|.321
|S.Perez KC
|22
|88
|27
|10
|.307
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Voit, New York, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; Cruz, Minnesota, 8; Olson, Oakland, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; T.Hernández, Toronto, 7; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 7.
Runs Batted In
Santander, Baltimore, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Seager, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Severino, Baltimore, 19; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Voit, New York, 18; Ramírez, Cleveland, 18.
Pitching
G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Bieber, Cleveland, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0.
