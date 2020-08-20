AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411 Lewis Sea 26 97 34 17 .351 Cruz Min 26 93 31 19 .333 Lowe TB 25 88 29 22 .330 Alberto Bal 25 106 34 18 .321 Severino Bal 21 72 23 6 .319 Correa Hou 25 89 28 10 .315 Voit NYY 21 74 23 16 .311 S.Perez KC 22 88 27 10 .307 Grichuk Tor 19 72 22 13 .306

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Olson, Oakland, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 8; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 8; M.Chapman, Oakland, 8.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 23; Seager, Seattle, 22; Judge, New York, 20; Voit, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; M.Chapman, Oakland, 20; 4 tied at 19.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0.

