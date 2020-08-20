AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|19
|73
|30
|15
|.411
|Lewis Sea
|26
|97
|34
|17
|.351
|Cruz Min
|26
|93
|31
|19
|.333
|Lowe TB
|25
|88
|29
|22
|.330
|Alberto Bal
|25
|106
|34
|18
|.321
|Severino Bal
|21
|72
|23
|6
|.319
|Correa Hou
|25
|89
|28
|10
|.315
|Voit NYY
|21
|74
|23
|16
|.311
|S.Perez KC
|22
|88
|27
|10
|.307
|Grichuk Tor
|19
|72
|22
|13
|.306
Home Runs
Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Olson, Oakland, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; T.Hernández, Toronto, 8; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 8; M.Chapman, Oakland, 8.
Runs Batted In
Cruz, Minnesota, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 23; Seager, Seattle, 22; Judge, New York, 20; Voit, New York, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; M.Chapman, Oakland, 20; 4 tied at 19.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-0.
