AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411 Lewis Sea 27 99 35 20 .354 Cruz Min 27 96 32 20 .333 Lowe TB 26 92 30 25 .326 Severino Bal 22 74 24 7 .324 Rendon LAA 23 81 26 15 .321 Merrifield KC 26 99 31 19 .313 Fletcher LAA 27 112 35 17 .313 Grichuk Tor 20 77 24 13 .312 Voit NYY 21 74 23 16 .311

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; T.Hernández, Toronto, 9; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Olson, Oakland, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; M.Chapman, Oakland, 8.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; J.Abreu, Chicago, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Seager, Seattle, 22; 5 tied at 20.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0.

