AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|19
|73
|30
|15
|.411
|Lewis Sea
|27
|99
|35
|20
|.354
|Cruz Min
|27
|96
|32
|20
|.333
|Lowe TB
|26
|92
|30
|25
|.326
|Severino Bal
|22
|74
|24
|7
|.324
|Rendon LAA
|23
|81
|26
|15
|.321
|Merrifield KC
|26
|99
|31
|19
|.313
|Fletcher LAA
|27
|112
|35
|17
|.313
|Grichuk Tor
|20
|77
|24
|13
|.312
|Voit NYY
|21
|74
|23
|16
|.311
Home Runs
Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; T.Hernández, Toronto, 9; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Olson, Oakland, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; M.Chapman, Oakland, 8.
Runs Batted In
Cruz, Minnesota, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; J.Abreu, Chicago, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Seager, Seattle, 22; 5 tied at 20.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0.
