August 21, 2020 7:15 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411
Lewis Sea 27 99 35 20 .354
Cruz Min 27 96 32 20 .333
Lowe TB 26 92 30 25 .326
Severino Bal 22 74 24 7 .324
Rendon LAA 23 81 26 15 .321
Merrifield KC 26 99 31 19 .313
Fletcher LAA 27 112 35 17 .313
Grichuk Tor 20 77 24 13 .312
Voit NYY 21 74 23 16 .311

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; T.Hernández, Toronto, 9; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Olson, Oakland, 9; Santander, Baltimore, 9; M.Chapman, Oakland, 8.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Minnesota, 25; Santander, Baltimore, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; J.Abreu, Chicago, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Seager, Seattle, 22; 5 tied at 20.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Dobnak, Minnesota, 4-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; Bielak, Houston, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0.

