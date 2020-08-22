AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|19
|73
|30
|15
|.411
|Lewis Sea
|27
|99
|35
|20
|.354
|Cruz Min
|27
|96
|32
|20
|.333
|Severino Bal
|23
|79
|26
|7
|.329
|J.Abreu ChW
|27
|111
|33
|18
|.297
|Merrifield KC
|27
|104
|33
|19
|.317
|Fletcher LAA
|28
|117
|37
|19
|.316
|Rendon LAA
|24
|86
|27
|15
|.314
|Lowe TB
|27
|96
|30
|25
|.313
|Voit NYY
|21
|74
|23
|16
|.311
Home Runs
Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; J.Abreu, Chicago, 10; 7 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
Santander, Baltimore, 27; J.Abreu, Chicago, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; Seager, Seattle, 22; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 22; M.Chapman, Oakland, 21; 6 tied at 20.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.
