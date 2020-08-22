Listen Live Sports

August 22, 2020 7:14 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411
Lewis Sea 27 99 35 20 .354
Cruz Min 27 96 32 20 .333
Severino Bal 23 79 26 7 .329
J.Abreu ChW 27 111 33 18 .297
Merrifield KC 27 104 33 19 .317
Fletcher LAA 28 117 37 19 .316
Rendon LAA 24 86 27 15 .314
Lowe TB 27 96 30 25 .313
Voit NYY 21 74 23 16 .311

Home Runs

Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; J.Abreu, Chicago, 10; 7 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Santander, Baltimore, 27; J.Abreu, Chicago, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; Seager, Seattle, 22; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 22; M.Chapman, Oakland, 21; 6 tied at 20.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.

