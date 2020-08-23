Listen Live Sports

August 23, 2020 1:15 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411
Lewis Sea 29 106 39 24 .368
Cruz Min 28 99 34 22 .343
Severino Bal 24 81 27 8 .333
J.Abreu ChW 29 118 38 22 .322
Rendon LAA 25 91 29 17 .319
Y.Díaz TB 27 92 29 13 .315
Lowe TB 28 99 31 25 .313
Merrifield KC 28 109 34 19 .312
Voit NYY 21 74 23 16 .311

Home Runs

J.Abreu, Chicago, 11; Voit, New York, 10; T.Hernández, Toronto, 10; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Seattle, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23; M.Chapman, Oakland, 22; Piscotty, Oakland, 21; 6 tied at 20.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.

