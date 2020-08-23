AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|19
|73
|30
|15
|.411
|Lewis Sea
|29
|106
|39
|24
|.368
|Cruz Min
|28
|99
|34
|22
|.343
|Severino Bal
|24
|81
|27
|8
|.333
|J.Abreu ChW
|29
|118
|38
|22
|.322
|Rendon LAA
|25
|91
|29
|17
|.319
|Y.Díaz TB
|27
|92
|29
|13
|.315
|Lowe TB
|28
|99
|31
|25
|.313
|Merrifield KC
|28
|109
|34
|19
|.312
|Voit NYY
|21
|74
|23
|16
|.311
Home Runs
J.Abreu, Chicago, 11; Voit, New York, 10; T.Hernández, Toronto, 10; Cruz, Minnesota, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; 5 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Seattle, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23; M.Chapman, Oakland, 22; Piscotty, Oakland, 21; 6 tied at 20.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.