AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|19
|73
|30
|15
|.411
|Lewis Sea
|29
|106
|39
|24
|.368
|Cruz Min
|29
|103
|35
|23
|.340
|Severino Bal
|24
|81
|27
|8
|.333
|Rendon LAA
|26
|95
|31
|17
|.326
|J.Abreu ChW
|29
|118
|38
|22
|.322
|D.Fletcher LAA
|30
|126
|40
|20
|.317
|Voit NYY
|21
|74
|23
|16
|.311
|S.Perez KC
|22
|88
|27
|10
|.307
|Alberto Bal
|27
|115
|35
|19
|.304
Home Runs
Cruz, Minnesota, 11; J.Abreu, Chicago, 11; Voit, New York, 10; T.Hernández, Toronto, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; 5 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Seattle, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23; Piscotty, Oakland, 22; Tucker, Houston, 22; M.Chapman, Oakland, 22.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.
