AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411 Lewis Sea 29 106 39 24 .368 Cruz Min 29 103 35 23 .340 Severino Bal 24 81 27 8 .333 Rendon LAA 26 95 31 17 .326 J.Abreu ChW 29 118 38 22 .322 D.Fletcher LAA 30 126 40 20 .317 Voit NYY 21 74 23 16 .311 S.Perez KC 22 88 27 10 .307 Alberto Bal 27 115 35 19 .304

Home Runs

Cruz, Minnesota, 11; J.Abreu, Chicago, 11; Voit, New York, 10; T.Hernández, Toronto, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Seattle, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23; Piscotty, Oakland, 22; Tucker, Houston, 22; M.Chapman, Oakland, 22.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.

