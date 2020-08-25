AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|19
|73
|30
|15
|.411
|Lewis Sea
|30
|111
|40
|25
|.360
|Severino Bal
|24
|81
|27
|8
|.333
|Cruz Min
|30
|107
|35
|23
|.327
|J.Abreu ChW
|30
|121
|39
|22
|.322
|D.Fletcher LAA
|32
|134
|43
|22
|.321
|Rendon LAA
|27
|98
|31
|17
|.316
|Alberto Bal
|28
|119
|37
|20
|.311
|Voit NYY
|21
|74
|23
|16
|.311
|S.Perez KC
|22
|88
|27
|10
|.307
Home Runs
T.Hernández, Toronto, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; J.Abreu, Chicago, 11; Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; 4 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Seattle, 24; Tucker, Houston, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23; 2 tied at 22.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.