Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

August 25, 2020 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411
Lewis Sea 30 111 40 25 .360
Severino Bal 24 81 27 8 .333
Cruz Min 30 107 35 23 .327
J.Abreu ChW 30 121 39 22 .322
D.Fletcher LAA 32 134 43 22 .321
Rendon LAA 27 98 31 17 .316
Alberto Bal 28 119 37 20 .311
Voit NYY 21 74 23 16 .311
S.Perez KC 22 88 27 10 .307

Home Runs

T.Hernández, Toronto, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; J.Abreu, Chicago, 11; Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; 4 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Seattle, 24; Tucker, Houston, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23; 2 tied at 22.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II