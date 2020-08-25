AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411 Lewis Sea 30 111 40 25 .360 Severino Bal 24 81 27 8 .333 Cruz Min 30 107 35 23 .327 J.Abreu ChW 30 121 39 22 .322 D.Fletcher LAA 32 134 43 22 .321 Rendon LAA 27 98 31 17 .316 Alberto Bal 28 119 37 20 .311 Voit NYY 21 74 23 16 .311 S.Perez KC 22 88 27 10 .307

Home Runs

T.Hernández, Toronto, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; J.Abreu, Chicago, 11; Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; 4 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 28; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Seattle, 24; Tucker, Houston, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23; 2 tied at 22.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.

