August 26, 2020 5:00 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 19 73 30 15 .411
Lewis Sea 30 111 40 25 .360
Severino Bal 24 81 27 8 .333
D.Fletcher LAA 32 134 43 22 .321
J.Abreu ChW 31 125 40 23 .320
Rendon LAA 27 98 31 17 .316
E.Jiménez ChW 29 111 35 15 .315
Cruz Min 31 111 35 23 .315
Alberto Bal 29 122 38 22 .311
Grichuk Tor 25 101 31 17 .307

Home Runs

J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Voit, New York, 11; T.Hernández, Toronto, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; 2 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Seattle, 24; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 24; Tucker, Houston, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.

