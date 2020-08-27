AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Lewis Sea
|32
|117
|41
|27
|.350
|Severino Bal
|24
|81
|27
|8
|.333
|Nola Sea
|27
|93
|30
|15
|.323
|D.Fletcher LAA
|32
|134
|43
|22
|.321
|J.Abreu ChW
|31
|125
|40
|23
|.320
|Rendon LAA
|27
|98
|31
|17
|.316
|E.Jiménez ChW
|29
|111
|35
|15
|.315
|Cruz Min
|31
|111
|35
|23
|.315
|Alberto Bal
|29
|122
|38
|22
|.311
|Grichuk Tor
|25
|101
|31
|17
|.307
Home Runs
J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Voit, New York, 11; T.Hernández, Toronto, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; 2 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 24; Tucker, Houston, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; 3 tied at 3-1.
