AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Lewis Sea 32 117 41 27 .350 Severino Bal 24 81 27 8 .333 Nola Sea 27 93 30 15 .323 D.Fletcher LAA 32 134 43 22 .321 J.Abreu ChW 31 125 40 23 .320 Rendon LAA 27 98 31 17 .316 E.Jiménez ChW 29 111 35 15 .315 Cruz Min 31 111 35 23 .315 Alberto Bal 29 122 38 22 .311 Grichuk Tor 25 101 31 17 .307

Home Runs

J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Voit, New York, 11; T.Hernández, Toronto, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; 2 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 24; Tucker, Houston, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; 3 tied at 3-1.

