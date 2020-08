By The Associated Press

NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Blackmon Col 31 123 46 21 .374 Soto Was 21 76 28 18 .368 Winker Cin 31 88 30 17 .341 Solano SF 29 107 36 15 .336 Conforto NYM 31 109 36 22 .330 S.Marte Ari 31 114 37 22 .325 Goldschmidt StL 23 71 23 14 .324 T.Turner Was 29 115 37 23 .322 K.Marte Ari 32 129 41 15 .318 Seager LAD 27 109 34 19 .312

Home Runs

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 13; Betts, Los Angeles, 11; Machado, San Diego, 11; Castellanos, Cincinnati, 10; Soto, Washington, 9; Winker, Cincinnati, 9; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 9; Story, Colorado, 9; 6 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Tatis Jr., San Diego, 30; Blackmon, Colorado, 28; Machado, San Diego, 28; Realmuto, Philadelphia, 25; Do.Smith, New York, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 24; 5 tied at 23.

Pitching

Fried, Atlanta, 5-0; S.Gray, Cincinnati, 5-1; Darvish, Chicago, 5-1; Davies, San Diego, 5-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-1; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 3-0; 9 tied at 3-1.

