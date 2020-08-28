AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Lewis Sea
|33
|121
|42
|27
|.347
|Alberto Bal
|30
|127
|42
|23
|.331
|E.Jiménez ChW
|30
|115
|37
|17
|.322
|J.Abreu ChW
|32
|129
|41
|23
|.318
|Severino Bal
|25
|85
|27
|8
|.318
|Cruz Min
|31
|111
|35
|23
|.315
|D.Fletcher LAA
|33
|137
|43
|22
|.314
|Nola Sea
|28
|96
|30
|15
|.313
|Grichuk Tor
|26
|106
|33
|18
|.311
|Voit NYY
|25
|87
|27
|19
|.310
Home Runs
T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Voit, New York, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; 3 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; 4 tied at 23.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-2.
