August 28, 2020
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Lewis Sea 33 121 42 27 .347
Alberto Bal 30 127 42 23 .331
E.Jiménez ChW 30 115 37 17 .322
J.Abreu ChW 32 129 41 23 .318
Severino Bal 25 85 27 8 .318
Cruz Min 31 111 35 23 .315
D.Fletcher LAA 33 137 43 22 .314
Nola Sea 28 96 30 15 .313
Grichuk Tor 26 106 33 18 .311
Voit NYY 25 87 27 19 .310

Home Runs

T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Voit, New York, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; 3 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; 4 tied at 23.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-2.

