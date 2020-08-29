AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. T.Anderson ChW 23 97 35 26 .361 Lewis Sea 33 121 42 27 .347 Alberto Bal 31 131 43 23 .328 Cruz Min 33 117 38 25 .325 E.Jiménez ChW 31 117 37 18 .316 D.Fletcher LAA 33 137 43 22 .314 J.Abreu ChW 33 134 42 23 .313 Nola Sea 28 96 30 15 .313 Voit NYY 26 91 28 20 .308 Rendon LAA 28 101 31 17 .307

Home Runs

Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Voit, New York, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; M.Chapman, Oakland, 25.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-2.

