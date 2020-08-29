Listen Live Sports

August 29, 2020 3:34 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Anderson ChW 23 97 35 26 .361
Lewis Sea 33 121 42 27 .347
Alberto Bal 31 131 43 23 .328
Cruz Min 33 117 38 25 .325
E.Jiménez ChW 31 117 37 18 .316
D.Fletcher LAA 33 137 43 22 .314
J.Abreu ChW 33 134 42 23 .313
Nola Sea 28 96 30 15 .313
Voit NYY 26 91 28 20 .308
Rendon LAA 28 101 31 17 .307

Home Runs

Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Voit, New York, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; M.Chapman, Oakland, 25.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-2.

