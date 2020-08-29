AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Anderson ChW
|23
|97
|35
|26
|.361
|Lewis Sea
|33
|121
|42
|27
|.347
|Alberto Bal
|31
|131
|43
|23
|.328
|Cruz Min
|33
|117
|38
|25
|.325
|E.Jiménez ChW
|31
|117
|37
|18
|.316
|D.Fletcher LAA
|33
|137
|43
|22
|.314
|J.Abreu ChW
|33
|134
|42
|23
|.313
|Nola Sea
|28
|96
|30
|15
|.313
|Voit NYY
|26
|91
|28
|20
|.308
|Rendon LAA
|28
|101
|31
|17
|.307
Home Runs
Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Voit, New York, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10.
Runs Batted In
J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; M.Chapman, Oakland, 25.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-2.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.