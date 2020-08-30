Listen Live Sports

August 30, 2020 2:15 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Anderson ChW 24 102 35 26 .343
Lewis Sea 35 127 43 29 .339
Alberto Bal 32 136 44 23 .324
Cruz Min 34 119 38 25 .319
D.Fletcher LAA 35 144 45 24 .313
Severino Bal 27 93 29 9 .312
J.Abreu ChW 34 138 43 24 .312
Grichuk Tor 28 114 35 20 .307
Nola Sea 29 98 30 15 .306
T.Hernández Tor 32 121 37 22 .306

Home Runs

Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Voit, New York, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 32; J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; M.Chapman, Oakland, 25.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; 2 tied at 4-2.

