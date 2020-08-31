Listen Live Sports

August 31, 2020 4:26 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
T.Anderson ChW 24 102 35 26 .343
Lewis Sea 36 131 43 29 .328
Alberto Bal 33 140 45 24 .321
Cruz Min 34 119 38 25 .319
D.Fletcher LAA 35 144 45 24 .313
J.Abreu ChW 34 138 43 24 .312
Severino Bal 28 97 30 9 .309
E.Jiménez ChW 32 122 37 18 .303
Voit NYY 28 99 30 21 .303
Schoop Det 31 119 36 19 .303

Home Runs

Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Voit, New York, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 32; J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; M.Chapman, Oakland, 25.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; 3 tied at 4-2.

