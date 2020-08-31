AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Anderson ChW
|24
|102
|35
|26
|.343
|Lewis Sea
|36
|131
|43
|29
|.328
|Alberto Bal
|33
|140
|45
|24
|.321
|Cruz Min
|34
|119
|38
|25
|.319
|D.Fletcher LAA
|35
|144
|45
|24
|.313
|J.Abreu ChW
|34
|138
|43
|24
|.312
|Severino Bal
|28
|97
|30
|9
|.309
|E.Jiménez ChW
|32
|122
|37
|18
|.303
|Voit NYY
|28
|99
|30
|21
|.303
|Schoop Det
|31
|119
|36
|19
|.303
Home Runs
Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Voit, New York, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10.
Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 32; J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; M.Chapman, Oakland, 25.
Pitching
Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; 3 tied at 4-2.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.