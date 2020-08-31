AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. T.Anderson ChW 24 102 35 26 .343 Lewis Sea 36 131 43 29 .328 Alberto Bal 33 140 45 24 .321 Cruz Min 34 119 38 25 .319 D.Fletcher LAA 35 144 45 24 .313 J.Abreu ChW 34 138 43 24 .312 Severino Bal 28 97 30 9 .309 E.Jiménez ChW 32 122 37 18 .303 Voit NYY 28 99 30 21 .303 Schoop Det 31 119 36 19 .303

Home Runs

Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Voit, New York, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 32; J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; M.Chapman, Oakland, 25.

Pitching

Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; 3 tied at 4-2.

