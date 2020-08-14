Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|7
|9
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.319
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Tsutsugo dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.182
|a-Díaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|b-Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|12
|10
|11
|5
|6
|
|Biggio 2b
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.206
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.356
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Hernández rf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.292
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Grichuk cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Tampa Bay
|210
|001
|000_4
|5
|2
|Toronto
|020
|105
|04x_12
|10
|0
a-walked for Tsutsugo in the 6th. b-grounded out for Perez in the 6th.
E_Wendle 2 (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Adames 2 (8). HR_Lowe (6), off Roark; Tellez (3), off Richards; Biggio (5), off Richards; Grichuk (1), off Thompson; Bichette (5), off Loup; Hernández (6), off Loup; Hernández (7), off Alvarado. RBIs_Lowe 3 (19), Renfroe (15), Tellez 2 (9), Biggio (9), Grichuk (2), Bichette 3 (13), Hernández 4 (13). SB_Wendle (2). SF_Renfroe.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier); Toronto 2 (Bichette, Grichuk). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Toronto 3 for 6.
GIDP_Martínez, Kiermaier.
DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Tellez; Bichette, Biggio, Tellez).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|82
|5.93
|Thompson, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2.45
|Loup
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|4.50
|Alvarado
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|30
|6.00
|Brosseau
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Roark
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|82
|6.00
|Kay
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|42
|1.93
|Font, W, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|14.73
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.38
|Cole
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, Loup 1-1, Brosseau 1-0, Font 2-0. HBP_Loup (Biggio), Alvarado (Biggio). WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:09.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.