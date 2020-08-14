Listen Live Sports

Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4

August 14, 2020 10:00 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 5 4 7 9
Meadows lf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .250
Lowe 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .319
Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .283
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185
Adames ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300
Tsutsugo dh 0 0 0 0 2 0 .182
a-Díaz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .279
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .190
Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .158
b-Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Zunino c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 12 10 11 5 6
Biggio 2b 2 3 1 1 1 1 .206
Bichette ss 5 2 2 3 0 1 .356
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .235
Hernández rf 5 2 3 4 0 0 .292
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 2 0 .242
Grichuk cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .279
Tellez 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .227
Jansen c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .179
Tampa Bay 210 001 000_4 5 2
Toronto 020 105 04x_12 10 0

a-walked for Tsutsugo in the 6th. b-grounded out for Perez in the 6th.

E_Wendle 2 (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Adames 2 (8). HR_Lowe (6), off Roark; Tellez (3), off Richards; Biggio (5), off Richards; Grichuk (1), off Thompson; Bichette (5), off Loup; Hernández (6), off Loup; Hernández (7), off Alvarado. RBIs_Lowe 3 (19), Renfroe (15), Tellez 2 (9), Biggio (9), Grichuk (2), Bichette 3 (13), Hernández 4 (13). SB_Wendle (2). SF_Renfroe.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier); Toronto 2 (Bichette, Grichuk). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Toronto 3 for 6.

GIDP_Martínez, Kiermaier.

DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Tellez; Bichette, Biggio, Tellez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards 4 1-3 4 3 3 3 3 82 5.93
Thompson, L, 1-1 1 2 2 2 0 0 13 2.45
Loup 1 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 20 4.50
Alvarado 2-3 2 4 4 2 2 30 6.00
Brosseau 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Roark 4 4 3 3 4 4 82 6.00
Kay 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 42 1.93
Font, W, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 14.73
Borucki 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 0.00
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.38
Cole 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, Loup 1-1, Brosseau 1-0, Font 2-0. HBP_Loup (Biggio), Alvarado (Biggio). WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:09.

