Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 5 4 7 9 Meadows lf 3 2 0 0 2 1 .250 Lowe 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .319 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .283 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185 Adames ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .300 Tsutsugo dh 0 0 0 0 2 0 .182 a-Díaz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .279 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .231 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .190 Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .158 b-Martínez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Zunino c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 12 10 11 5 6 Biggio 2b 2 3 1 1 1 1 .206 Bichette ss 5 2 2 3 0 1 .356 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .235 Hernández rf 5 2 3 4 0 0 .292 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 0 2 0 .242 Grichuk cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .279 Tellez 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .227 Jansen c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .179

Tampa Bay 210 001 000_4 5 2 Toronto 020 105 04x_12 10 0

a-walked for Tsutsugo in the 6th. b-grounded out for Perez in the 6th.

E_Wendle 2 (4). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Adames 2 (8). HR_Lowe (6), off Roark; Tellez (3), off Richards; Biggio (5), off Richards; Grichuk (1), off Thompson; Bichette (5), off Loup; Hernández (6), off Loup; Hernández (7), off Alvarado. RBIs_Lowe 3 (19), Renfroe (15), Tellez 2 (9), Biggio (9), Grichuk (2), Bichette 3 (13), Hernández 4 (13). SB_Wendle (2). SF_Renfroe.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier); Toronto 2 (Bichette, Grichuk). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Toronto 3 for 6.

GIDP_Martínez, Kiermaier.

DP_Toronto 2 (Bichette, Tellez; Bichette, Biggio, Tellez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards 4 1-3 4 3 3 3 3 82 5.93 Thompson, L, 1-1 1 2 2 2 0 0 13 2.45 Loup 1 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 20 4.50 Alvarado 2-3 2 4 4 2 2 30 6.00 Brosseau 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Roark 4 4 3 3 4 4 82 6.00 Kay 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 42 1.93 Font, W, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 14.73 Borucki 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 0.00 Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.38 Cole 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, Loup 1-1, Brosseau 1-0, Font 2-0. HBP_Loup (Biggio), Alvarado (Biggio). WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:09.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.