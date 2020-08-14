Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|12
|10
|11
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|2
|3
|1
|1
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|a-Díaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|210
|001
|000
|—
|4
|Toronto
|020
|105
|04x
|—
|12
E_Wendle 2 (4). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Adames 2 (8). HR_Lowe (6), Tellez (3), Biggio (5), Grichuk (1), Bichette (5), Hernández 2 (7). SB_Wendle (2). SF_Renfroe (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Thompson, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Loup
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Alvarado
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Brosseau
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Roark
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Kay
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Font, W, 1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Borucki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bass
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cole
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Loup (Biggio), Alvarado (Biggio). WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:09.
