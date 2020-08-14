Listen Live Sports

Toronto 12, Tampa Bay 4

August 14, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 4 5 4 Totals 36 12 10 11
Meadows lf 3 2 0 0 Biggio 2b 2 3 1 1
Lowe 2b 4 1 2 3 Bichette ss 5 2 2 3
Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf 5 2 3 4
Adames ss 4 1 2 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 0 0
Tsutsugo dh 0 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 1 0
a-Díaz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 5 1 1 1
Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 2 2 2
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 1 Jansen c 3 1 0 0
Perez c 2 0 0 0
b-Martínez ph 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 1 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 210 001 000 4
Toronto 020 105 04x 12

E_Wendle 2 (4). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Toronto 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 7. 2B_Adames 2 (8). HR_Lowe (6), Tellez (3), Biggio (5), Grichuk (1), Bichette (5), Hernández 2 (7). SB_Wendle (2). SF_Renfroe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Richards 4 1-3 4 3 3 3 3
Thompson, L, 1-1 1 2 2 2 0 0
Loup 1 2-3 2 3 3 0 0
Alvarado 2-3 2 4 4 2 2
Brosseau 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Roark 4 4 3 3 4 4
Kay 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Font, W, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Borucki 1 0 0 0 1 2
Bass 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cole 1 0 0 0 0 1

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Loup (Biggio), Alvarado (Biggio). WP_Alvarado.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:09.

