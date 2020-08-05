Listen Live Sports

Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

August 5, 2020 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
      
Toronto Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 28 1 3 1
Bichette ss 4 1 2 0 Acuña Jr. rf-cf 2 0 0 0
Biggio 2b 4 0 1 1 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 3 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 Duvall lf 3 1 2 1
Grichuk dh 4 0 1 0 Riley 1b 2 0 0 0
Jansen c 2 0 0 1 Freeman ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Drury 3b 3 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 3 0 0 0
Alford cf 3 0 0 0 Culberson 2b 2 0 0 0
Markakis ph 1 0 0 0
Hechavarría 2b 0 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0
Schebler ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Toronto 010 010 000 2
Atlanta 000 000 100 1

E_Riley (1). DP_Toronto 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (3). HR_Duvall (2). SB_Bichette (1). SF_Jansen (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu W,1-1 5 1 0 0 3 8
Hatch H,1 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Borucki H,1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Romano H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bass S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Atlanta
Newcomb L,0-1 4 2-3 5 2 2 1 4
Tomlin 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Greene 1 0 0 0 0 3
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Ryu.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:00.

