Toronto 2, Atlanta 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Freeman ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alford cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Culberson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Markakis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hechavarría 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Schebler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|010
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Riley (1). DP_Toronto 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Atlanta 4. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (3). HR_Duvall (2). SB_Bichette (1). SF_Jansen (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu W,1-1
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|8
|Hatch H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Borucki H,1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romano H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass S,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Newcomb L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Tomlin
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Ryu.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:00.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.