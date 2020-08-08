Toronto 2, Boston 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 9 2 6 7 Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .184 Bichette ss 4 0 2 1 1 1 .293 Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250 1-Alford pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Drury 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .095 Hernández rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .304 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .275 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .239 Grichuk cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .296 Tellez 1b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .161 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .138

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 4 8 Verdugo rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .170 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .212 Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .341 Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .296 Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .277 Benintendi lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .059 a-Pillar ph-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .317 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265

Toronto 000 000 110_2 9 2 Boston 010 000 000_1 4 1

a-grounded out for Benintendi in the 4th.

1-ran for Shaw in the 9th.

E_Bichette (2), Biggio (1), Bogaerts (1). LOB_Toronto 11, Boston 7. 2B_Bichette (4). RBIs_Bichette (5), Tellez (5), Vázquez (11). SB_Bichette (2), Bogaerts (2). CS_Tellez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Hernández 2, Bichette, Grichuk, Jansen); Boston 4 (Bradley Jr., Pillar, Verdugo, Moreland). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Boston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Biggio, Tellez, Benintendi. LIDP_Biggio. GIDP_Vázquez, Benintendi.

DP_Toronto 2 (Biggio, Bichette, Tellez; Biggio, Bichette, Tellez); Boston 1 (Moreland).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 3 1 1 1 2 1 45 3.00 Font 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 20.25 Kay, W, 1-0 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 42 1.12 Romano, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00 Bass, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley 4 3 0 0 2 3 67 3.97 Osich 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.26 Valdez, H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 17 0.00 Hembree, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 29 2.57 Brasier 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 9.00 Walden, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0 19 3.00 Springs 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Kay 2-0, Brasier 3-0. WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:18.

