Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toronto 2, Boston 1

August 8, 2020 11:03 pm
 
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 9 2 6 7
Biggio 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .184
Bichette ss 4 0 2 1 1 1 .293
Shaw 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250
1-Alford pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Drury 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .095
Hernández rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .304
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .275
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .239
Grichuk cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .296
Tellez 1b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .161
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .138
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 4 8
Verdugo rf-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .170
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .212
Bogaerts ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .341
Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .296
Vázquez c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .277
Benintendi lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .059
a-Pillar ph-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .317
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Toronto 000 000 110_2 9 2
Boston 010 000 000_1 4 1

a-grounded out for Benintendi in the 4th.

1-ran for Shaw in the 9th.

E_Bichette (2), Biggio (1), Bogaerts (1). LOB_Toronto 11, Boston 7. 2B_Bichette (4). RBIs_Bichette (5), Tellez (5), Vázquez (11). SB_Bichette (2), Bogaerts (2). CS_Tellez (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Hernández 2, Bichette, Grichuk, Jansen); Boston 4 (Bradley Jr., Pillar, Verdugo, Moreland). RISP_Toronto 2 for 10; Boston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Biggio, Tellez, Benintendi. LIDP_Biggio. GIDP_Vázquez, Benintendi.

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

DP_Toronto 2 (Biggio, Bichette, Tellez; Biggio, Bichette, Tellez); Boston 1 (Moreland).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 3 1 1 1 2 1 45 3.00
Font 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 20.25
Kay, W, 1-0 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 42 1.12
Romano, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00
Bass, S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley 4 3 0 0 2 3 67 3.97
Osich 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.26
Valdez, H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 17 0.00
Hembree, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 29 2.57
Brasier 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 9.00
Walden, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0 19 3.00
Springs 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Kay 2-0, Brasier 3-0. WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:18.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navajo Code Talker's Day